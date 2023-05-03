Ex-Wisconsin football player gets life sentences in killings

A former University of Wisconsin football wide receiver was sentenced Wednesday to two consecutive life sentences for the 2020 killings of two women, although his sentence gives him a chance to eventually seek early release. A jury convicted Marcus Randle…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.