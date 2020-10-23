Ex-Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga sells Suamico house for $535,000
The sale included the house at 2887 Moose Creek Trail and an adjacent lot totaling about three-fourths of an acre near Bay Port High School.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Howard-Suamico School District's food pantry meets pandemic's challenges while keeping in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 23, 2020 at 1:40 PM
The Giving Tree food pantry is affiliated with the Howard-Suamico School District. They serve district families while addressing other student needs.
-
How a boy from Rudolph learned to live with muscular dystrophy and became a Dane County...
by Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on October 23, 2020 at 12:12 PM
As muscular dystrophy eroded his ability to control his body, Jacob Frost honed his mind, competitiveness and optimism.
-
-
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson files statement of candidacy for 2022 Senate race
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 23, 2020 at 4:05 AM
It's the Senate seat held by two-term Republican Ron Johnson, who has not announced if he's running for re-election.
-
Golden Eagles Overcome Adversity in Volleyball Regional Semi-Final Victory Over Marshall
by WRJC WebMaster on October 23, 2020 at 2:53 AM
-
WIAA Regional Semi-Final Volleyball Scores from Thursday 10/22
by WRJC WebMaster on October 23, 2020 at 2:52 AM
-
State’s COVD-19 death toll exceeds 1700
by bhague@wrn.com on October 23, 2020 at 12:48 AM
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed 3,413 new coronavirus cases and 23 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total death toll due to the global pandemic to 1,703, as the virus continues to spread essentially […]
-
Your guide to the election in the Green Bay area
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 23, 2020 at 12:35 AM
A look at each contested race in the Green Bay area, with candidate Q&As and information about the election.
-
Green Bay police looking for man connected to west side shooting
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 23, 2020 at 12:16 AM
Seanya R. Holliday, 24, shot multiple rounds towards another car around 12:30 p.m. near 9th and Ashland Avenue Wednesday, police said.
