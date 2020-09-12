Ex-Packers coach Mike Holmgren throws support behind Biden as Green Bay faces pandemic Packers season
Holmgren said President Donald Trump failed to manage the coronavirus pandemic, leaving Lambeau Field without fans for the Packers home opener.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 12, 2020 at 6:42 PM
As key date for enrollment count nears, schools already dealing with COVID-19 issues...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 12, 2020 at 6:02 PM
The pandemic is complicating this year's k-12 enrollment counts, which could negatively affect some schools' funding in a particularly difficult year.
Green Bay Packers fans have strong, but divided, feelings on player protests, Black anthem
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 12, 2020 at 4:59 PM
Not all Packers fans are upset with the social justice displays during pre-games. Some are, but some are inspired.
Two injured after suspected drunk driver crashes into Green Bay home Saturday morning
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 12, 2020 at 4:16 PM
Green Bay firefighters treated a resident of the home, who was seriously injured. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Aaron Rodgers returns for new season of State Farm ads, science explains why you...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on September 12, 2020 at 3:00 PM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
Manitowoc's Cher-Make recalls more than 400 pounds of sausage
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on September 12, 2020 at 1:28 PM
Approximately 429 pounds of product is being recalled because of misbranding and an undeclared allergen.
Kanye West loses lawsuit to get on Wisconsin presidential ballot
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 12, 2020 at 4:18 AM
A Brown County judge ruled that the rapper indeed missed the state's 5 p.m. filing deadline, though only by 14 seconds.
A Brookfield Central Zoom class was hacked by a masked man who mooned the class and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 12, 2020 at 12:42 AM
"I am sorry and disappointed that this happened and we will continue to investigate the situation and make any and all appropriate modifications to our safety procedures."
UW students describe chaos as COVID-19 raged through residence halls, leading to lockdown
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 11, 2020 at 11:46 PM
Through friends and friends of friends, COVID-19 spread through UW-Madison dorms as freshmen tried to make new friends.
