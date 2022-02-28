Ex-Packers coach Luke Getsy lists Ledgeview house for $839,900, second coach to put house up for sale
Luke Getsy now is the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
UW-Stevens Point will soon display an art installation honoring Indigenous people buried...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 28, 2022 at 7:47 PM
A proposed art installation at UW-Stevens Point campus will acknowledge dozens of people buried there under the school's grounds. Here's what to know.
-
'The poop is worth a lot': State's largest dairy farmers are cashing in by converting...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 28, 2022 at 6:56 PM
Critics say methane digesters don't solve the fundamental pollution problem. But proponents say it's a big step in an environmentally sound direction.
-
Fact check: Democrat says GOP leaders not clear on whether they back move to rescind...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 28, 2022 at 4:46 PM
Assembly Democratic Leader Greta Neubauer says "Republican leadership has not been clear about whether they support Rep. Ramthun's illegal and undemocratic resolution" on the 2020 election.
-
The Green Bay Packers, the only NFL team that hasn't played a regular-season overseas...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 28, 2022 at 4:41 PM
As a result, the Packers will host only nine games at Lambeau Field this year instead of the usual 10.
-
Deback, James “Jim” M. age 79 of Coloma
by WRJC WebMaster on February 28, 2022 at 4:20 PM
-
Zorbaugh, Richard Edward Age 84
by WRJC WebMaster on February 28, 2022 at 4:19 PM
-
Crow, Donald R. Age 59 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on February 28, 2022 at 4:18 PM
-
Erickson, Bernice E. Age 93 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on February 28, 2022 at 4:18 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Friday 2/25
by WRJC WebMaster on February 28, 2022 at 4:17 PM
