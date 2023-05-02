Ex-officer Thao convicted of aiding George Floyd’s killing
A judge has found a former Minneapolis police officer who held back bystanders while his colleagues restrained a dying George Floyd guilty of aiding and abetting manslaughter. Tou Thao was last of the four former officers facing judgment in Floyd’s…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Local Prep Scores from Monday 5/1
by WRJC WebMaster on May 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM
Brookwood Handles Necedah in SBC Baseball
by WRJC WebMaster on May 2, 2023 at 3:24 PM
Former Milwaukee County Clerk Joseph Czarnezki appointed to Wisconsin Elections Commission
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 2, 2023 at 3:09 PM
Gov. Tony Evers announced that Czarnezki would take the place of Julie Glancey, who stepped down from the Elections Commission Friday.
Cleanup of derailed train along Mississippi River should finish Wednesday
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 2, 2023 at 2:32 PM
The Federal Railroad Administration is conducting an investigation into the derailment. That could take up to 30 days to complete.
Toltzman, Dale L. Age 79 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on May 2, 2023 at 2:21 PM
Satterlee, Margaret M. Age 79 of La Valle
by WRJC WebMaster on May 2, 2023 at 2:19 PM
A look inside the new YMCA: Here are 5 things to know about The Ridge
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 2, 2023 at 1:41 PM
The new fitness center is two floors in the Capital Credit Union building with fitness classes, a hot tub and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Wausau Asian family hurt, angry as district stands behind teacher who repeatedly used...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 2, 2023 at 12:53 PM
A public letter signed by five Asian community leaders in Wausau said the district is sending a message that derogatory language is not just tolerated, but normalized.
A new U.S. News & World Report rated all 50 states. Here's where Wisconsin ranks
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 2, 2023 at 10:09 AM
Wisconsin scores well in a new rating of states by U.S. News & World Report, but two neighbors fare better.
