Ex-NBA player Sebastian Telfair arrested on gun charges
NEW YORK (AP) — Former NBA player Sebastian Telfair has been arrested on weapons and marijuana-related charges during a traffic stop in Brooklyn.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Crumbling road closes Vilas County highway54 mins ago
- Closing arguments set in police officer’s manslaughter trial1 hour ago
- Dane County’s cardiac arrest survival, bystander CPR rates well above national avera...1 hour ago
- Sara Quirt Sann honored by the Wisconsin Law Journal2 hours ago
- Ex-NBA player Sebastian Telfair arrested on gun charges3 hours ago
- Barn a total loss after fire near Edgar7 hours ago
- Attorneys spar over Avery’s motion for a new trial7 hours ago
- Friends Group And City Of Sturgeon Bay’s Negotiations Still Set For Monday10 hours ago
- Wisconsin struggles to find new homes for sex offenders11 hours ago
- Door County YMCA Summer Foods Program For Children Starts This Week11 hours ago
- Frederick Jerome Ditewig11 hours ago
- Suspect in Amber Alert case had criminal history12 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.