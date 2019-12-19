Ex-Marathon County Tavern League member charged with stealing SafeRide money to fund his own bar
Daniel Elliott, 55, of Weston, is accused of stealing money from the Marathon County Tavern League to fund his own tavern, Big Dan and Space’s Kelly Club.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Seymour father, stepmother face neglect charges, accused of locking kids in room, limiting...57 mins ago
- Packers Foundation criticized for donation to Planned Parenthood1 hour ago
- Ex-Marathon County Tavern League member charged with stealing SafeRide money to fund his o...1 hour ago
- Juneau County Jail Roster7 hours ago
- Wisconsin’s House delegation splits along partisan lines on impeachment8 hours ago
- State Milk Production Falls, While National Output Rises10 hours ago
- State Cheese Makers Praise Newly-Proposed Dairy Bills10 hours ago
- Wisconsin Leaders Co-Sign Biofuel Letter to Trump10 hours ago
- Legislative panel approves some pay increases while rejecting others22 hours ago
- Wilton Man Strikes Horse on HWY1311 day ago
- Convicted Sex Offender Moving Into Necedah Township1 day ago
- Enbridge buying land for new Line 5 pipeline2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.