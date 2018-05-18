Ex Green Bay band teacher charged in sexting to student

A former band instructor at Green Bay West High School has been charged with allegedly sending sexually explicit text messages to a student. Green Bay Police Lieutenant Jeff Brester said 37-year-old David Viste is charged with two felony counts of child enticement and one felony count of stalking. The communication took place between August of […]

Source: WRN.com

