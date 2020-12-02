Ex-GOP official: Ron Johnson admits Trump lost election but keeps implying voter fraud by Democrats
The former Brown County Republican Party chairman says Sen. Ron Johnson called him and acknowledged Joe Biden beat Donald Trump.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Help Locating 17 Year old Male
by WRJC WebMaster on December 2, 2020 at 8:38 PM
Donate blood and save a life with Mile Bluff Medical Center!
by WRJC WebMaster on December 2, 2020 at 8:38 PM
'There's pretty broad support for not coming in': Senate GOP opposes meeting on COVID...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 2, 2020 at 6:52 PM
Senate Republicans want the budget committee to provide additional COVID-19 funding in the short term.
Feeding America food distribution in Green Bay draws large number of needy families
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 2, 2020 at 6:40 PM
Feeding America distributed food at Green Bay West High School and Edison Middle School on Wednesday.
Gov. Tony Evers attorneys claim Donald Trump engaging in 'a shocking and outrageous...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 2, 2020 at 6:20 PM
Gov. Tony Evers' attorneys respond to Donald Trump lawsuit challenging more than 220,000 ballots cast in Dane and Milwaukee counties.
President-Elect Biden asks State Supreme Court to take part in defense of Trump elections...
by Raymond Neupert on December 2, 2020 at 6:07 PM
President-elect Joe Biden and the D-N-C are asking the State Supreme Court to let them argue in the Trump Campaign’s challenge to the state’s election. In paperwork filed on Wednesday, President-elect Biden says that the Trump lawsuit […]
From time of JFK to COVID-19, government and hospitals have done poor job tracking drug...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 2, 2020 at 5:24 PM
FDA's voluntary reporting system at core of why we know so little about the scope of the problem.
Harmsen, Ryan Age 35 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on December 2, 2020 at 4:51 PM
