Ex-Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg in Green Bay visit blames Trump's coronavirus response for business struggles
Buttigieg joined Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich and Hinterland Brewery owners Michelle and Bill Tressler to discuss the pandemic and economy.
Coronavirus activity widespread across Wisconsin as state passes 1,700 deaths from the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 22, 2020 at 8:33 PM
In mid-September, 15 Wisconsin counties met the threshold for "very high" disease activity. On Thursday, 68 met the requirements.
Donald Trump schedules Saturday night rally at Waukesha County Airport
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 22, 2020 at 8:11 PM
Doors open at 4 p.m. with the event scheduled for 7 p.m. at Stein's Aircraft Services, 2651 Aviation Drive, Waukesha.
TitletownTech is investing in Synthetaic, an artificial intelligence data company based...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 22, 2020 at 7:45 PM
Titletown Tech is investing in a start-up, Synthetaic, that aims to utilize data to improve artificial intelligence.
Wisconsin men charged with scamming $1 million out of COVID-19 relief program meant for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 22, 2020 at 7:34 PM
Indictment charges 5 men with getting nearly $1 million in emergency small business loans for phantom companies via a Green Bay financial institution.
How Halloween will be different this year: one-way trick-or-treating, drive-thrus,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 22, 2020 at 7:30 PM
De Pere and Green Bay are recommending residents do not do door-to-door trick-or-treating this year. Both cities have set designated hours and recommend safer options.
Purdue Pharma, whose OxyContin helped fuel the opioid epidemic, agrees to pay $8 billion
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 22, 2020 at 7:25 PM
Nearly 25 years after its OxyContin product helped fuel the opioid epidemic, Purdue Pharma agrees to pay $8 billion in DOJ settlement.
First residents move into Packers' Titletown District townhouses
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 22, 2020 at 6:03 PM
The first owners of townhouses in the Green Bay Packers' Titletown District move in.
Free, low-cost health screenings at Mile Bluff – Necedah Family Medical Center
by WRJC WebMaster on October 22, 2020 at 5:48 PM
