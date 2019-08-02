Ex-Badgers player Quintez Cephus found not guilty on two counts of sexual assault
A jury found former Wisconsin Badgers football player Quintez Cephus not guilty Friday of two counts of sexual assault.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
