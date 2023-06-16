Eviction filings are 50% higher than they were pre-pandemic in some cities as rents rise
Eviction filings are far above pre-pandemic levels in many cities across the country as pandemic relief disappears and inflation causes rents to spike. According to the latest data from the Eviction Lab, filings in some cities are running as much…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Juneteenth flag raised over the Wisconsin state Capitol for a fourth time
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2023 at 8:04 PM
Black lawmakers and state officials gathered at the Capitol Friday to raise the Juneteenth flag for the fourth time in Wisconsin history.
-
Wisconsin Republicans' convention resolutions call for ending most early voting and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2023 at 7:45 PM
The non-binding proposals reflect a portion of the state party still preoccupied with the notion that elections are not secure and accurate.
-
Gov. Tony Evers says he won't sign 'science of reading' literacy bill without changes
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2023 at 7:37 PM
The bill promises to shift Wisconsin's youngest elementary students toward a phonics-oriented "science of reading" curriculum.
-
A Father's Day special: She searched all her life for her father. At 54, she finally...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2023 at 7:36 PM
Bures ushered Kelly around his town, introducing her to family with a big smile. Everywhere they went, friends and family embraced her.
-
Green Bay police officer accused of hitting fleeing man with patrol car seeks to have...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2023 at 7:22 PM
Green Bay Officer Matthew Knutson, on paid leave, says criminal complaint is 'defective,' asks judge to dismiss two charges against him from car chase
-
Fire department's controlled burn damaged Kaukauna woman's house; now she is trying to...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 16, 2023 at 6:48 PM
A Kaukauna homeowner says she's having trouble getting the city to pay for damages the fire deparmtent did to her home during a controlled burn.
-
'Stopped before the engine arrived': High-pressure nozzles make firefighting safer, more...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM
With a burning living room, a flaming car or a warehouse of $4 million in auto parts, "ultra-high-pressure hoses" have made believers of firefighters
-
'It works': State to extend funding for tribal food sovereignty program
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2023 at 6:28 PM
The Tribal Elder Food Box Program will continue for at least two more years after funding initially was set to run out this year.
-
Cardinal Stritch University couldn't survive. What about other small, private Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2023 at 4:57 PM
More families are asking questions on college tours about schools' long-term viability, several Wisconsin college presidents said.
