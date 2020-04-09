'Everything you could ask for in a leader': Al Wilkening, who led Wisconsin National Guard during Iraq and Afghanistan wars, has died
Maj. Gen. Al Wilkening led more than 10,000 Wisconsin National Guardsmen during the height of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-More News At Other Wisconsin Sites:
- ‘Everything you could ask for in a leader’: Al Wilkening, who led Wisconsin Na...1 hour ago
- Snow for Easter? Weekend storm to bring heavy rain, snow and wind to Wisconsin4 hours ago
- Liberals contend they were shut out of Wisconsin Supreme Court election deliberations5 hours ago
- Wisconsin COVID-19 cases by county, April 9, 20206 hours ago
- Updates for Juneau County COVID 198 hours ago
- FINANCE AND PURCHASING COMMITTEE9 hours ago
- Council Meeting9 hours ago
- Wisconsin not allowing senior spring-sport athletes an extra year of eligibility (AUDIO)11 hours ago
- Evers asks DNR to close 40 state parks and recreation areas12 hours ago
- Kohl: Farm Market Recovery Will Take Group Effort16 hours ago
- Support a Dairy Recovery Plan That Works16 hours ago
- FSA Announces Updates for Honeybee Producer Assistance16 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.