Every parent has questions at times about raising kids. This new text service in Wisconsin can help.
The new United Way of Wisconsin and Bright by Text partnership gives parents resources via text
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich reelected to another 4-year term
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 5, 2023 at 8:52 PM
Genrich received 13,507 votes to 11,999 for Weininger, according to unofficial results from Brown County.
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 5, 2023 at 8:47 PM
The new United Way of Wisconsin and Bright by Text partnership gives parents resources via text
Martice Scales found his passion in farming. Now, he wants future generations of Black...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM
Martice Scales, who currently rents a few acres at an incubator farm, is advocating for more equitable access to owning land for himself and other BIPOC farmers.
Spring election results: Oconto County voters make their decisions
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 5, 2023 at 7:50 PM
Spots on city council, school boards and town boards were all up for grabs in the spring election.
Krueger, Carole Ann Age 86 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on April 5, 2023 at 6:42 PM
Update: Man Found Deceased in Town of Armenia Cabin
by WRJC WebMaster on April 5, 2023 at 6:18 PM
Dan Kelly calls Wisconsin Supreme Court winner Janet Protasiewicz a 'serial liar' as he...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2023 at 6:09 PM
After losing by 10 percentage points, Dan Kelly refused to call Janet Protasiewicz to concede, instead lashing out in a speech to supporters.
Bice: Who were the biggest winners and (sore) losers in Wisconsin's elections Tuesday?...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2023 at 6:07 PM
After losing by double digits for the second time in three years, former Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly should know how to lose by now. He does not.
Dan Knodl's win gives Republicans a supermajority in the Wisconsin Senate. Could they...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2023 at 6:02 PM
Republican Knodl talked during the campaign about aiming impeachment powers at Judge Janet Protasiewicz and Milwaukee County DA John Chisholm
