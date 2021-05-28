Every county in Wisconsin has a high percentage of excessive drinkers
Wisconsin is the only state in the country where every county reported excessive drinking among 23% of its adult population, or higher.
-
The election investigator hired by Vos wrote a police report that spawned partisan fight...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 28, 2021 at 7:07 PM
Former Detective Mike Sandvick did work for Wisconsin's Republican Party and a tea party group. A federal judge said his report wasn't trustworthy.
-
Long-delayed Packers Hall of Fame banquet, Charles Woodson induction, moved to Sept. 2
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 28, 2021 at 6:55 PM
The 50th Packers Hall of Fame induction ceremony faces its fourth delay, this time to avoid a conflict with the Buffalo Bills game.
-
Feds warn Wisconsin may lose $1.5 billion in pandemic aid under budget action
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 28, 2021 at 6:39 PM
Wisconsin is short in meeting a $387 million K-12 spending threshold in order to receive the pandemic aid.
-
Bucks lose DiVincenzo for the rest of the playoffs
by Bill Scott on May 28, 2021 at 5:59 PM
The Milwaukee Bucks have a 3-0 lead in their opening round playoff series with the Miami Heat with a chance to sweep the best-of-seven series on Saturday in Miami. They’ll have to do it without starting guard Donte DiVincenzo. DiVincenzo […]
-
'I want to be an optimist': Fans not jumping to conclusions on Green Bay Packers-Aaron...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 28, 2021 at 4:07 PM
As Aaron Rodgers-Green Bay Packers fracas continues, fans hoping eventual outcome will see him back at quarterback.
-
Information on Local Road Construction on HWY58
by WRJC WebMaster on May 28, 2021 at 3:57 PM
-
'Paul Ryan has been a curse to the Republican Party': Donald Trump lashes out at former...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 28, 2021 at 3:12 PM
Paul Ryan's Thursday night speech on the future of the Republican Party and conservative movement apparently didn't go over well with Donald Trump.
-
-
Dog Injured in Vernon County Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on May 28, 2021 at 2:37 PM
