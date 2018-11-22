Evers Will Propose Dissolution Of WEDC

Wisconsin’s new governor confirms comments about the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation he had made on the campaign trail. Tony Evers says he is proposing the dissolution of the public-private jobs agency. Evers wants economic development to be part of state government, rather than a partnership like the W-E-D-C. One of the leaders of the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee, Republican Representative John Nygren, calls Evers position on the issue “concerning.”

Source: WRJC.com





