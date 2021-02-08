Evers will include marijuana legalization in budget proposal

Governor Tony Evers says he’ll include legalization of recreational marijuana in the two-year budget proposal he’ll introduce next week. The drug would be regulated and taxed in much the same way the state does with alcohol. Wisconsin would join 15 other states that have already legalized recreational marijuana, including Michigan and Illinois. According to the […]

