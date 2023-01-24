Evers will deliver State of the State address on Tuesday

Governor Tony Evers will deliver the annual State of the State address Tuesday night. State government has a budget surplus that’s projected to hit $6.6 billion, so Evers is likely to talk about the need to increase state shared revenue to local governments. That’s one area where the Democratic governor and Republicans in the Wisconsin […] Source: WRN.com







