Evers Wants to Raise State Employee Minimum Wage to $15
Governor Tony Evers’ 2019-2021 state employee compensation plan would raise the minimum wage of permanent state workers to 15 dollars an hour. His proposal released Friday also includes two-percent raises for corrections employees, bring their minimum wage to 19 dollars. Evers says it has “market increases impacting more than 54-hundred employees across nearly 300 classifications.” It will requires legislative approval. The University of Wisconsin-Madison is moving forward with 15-dollar-an-hour minimum wage for hourly employees in the spring of 2020. Chancellor Rebecca Blank said,”the increase in our minimum wage is a key part of our strategy for helping the university recruit and retain high-quality workers.”
Source: WRJC.com
