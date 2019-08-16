Evers wants to eliminate carbon-based fuel in Wisconsin by 2050

Governor Tony Evers has signed an executive order which aims to eliminate use of carbon-based fuel in Wisconsin by 2050. It’s an idea the Republican controlled legislature has already rejected “We reallocating resources, as we always have to do,” Evers said Friday. “Unfortunately this should have been a priority for the entire legislature, but it […]

Source: WRN.com





