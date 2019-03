Evers wants extended hours at DMV service centers

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is ordering a state agency to develop a plan to help people get the identification needed to vote in elections. That would expand hours at Division of Motor Vehicle offices so people can have an easier time acquiring driver’s licenses and identification cards for voting. Every Wisconsinite should have the opportunity […]

