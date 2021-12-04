Evers vetoes Republican passed abortion bills

Governor Tony Evers vetoes bills curtailing abortion rights in Wisconsin. The Democratic governor on Friday vetoed five bills passed in October by majority Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again today: as long as I’m governor, I will veto any legislation that turns back the clock on reproductive […] Source: WRN.com







