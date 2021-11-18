Evers vetoes Republican drawn redistricting maps

Governor Tony Evers has vetoed Republican-drawn maps for Wisconsin’s new legislative and congressional districts. The Democratic governor’s action moves redistricting to the Wisconsin Supreme Court – where lawsuits are already filed. “I told the legislature early on to go back to the drawing board when these were first introduced,” Evers said Thursday. “I’ve said all […] Source: WRN.com







