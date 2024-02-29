Evers vetoes Republican authored tax cut & tax credits

As expected, Governor Tony Evers has vetoed three Republican authored tax bills. Evers has twice previously vetoed tax cuts from Republicans. In a statement Friday, the Democratic governor said the three measures totaling $800 million would have driven the state into insolvency and threatened services. The bills included expansion of the state’s second income tax […] Source: WRN.com







