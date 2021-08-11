Evers vetoes 6 Republican elections bills

At the Capitol in Madison on Tuesday, Democratic Governor Tony Evers vetoed six Republican bills which were crafted to restrict Wisconsin election laws. “At the end of the day, these bills add unnecessary and damaging hurdles, for Wisconsinites to participate in our democracy,” Evers said. Among the bills were efforts to cut down on the […]

