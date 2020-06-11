Evers urges protesters to get tested for COVID-19

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin increased for second straight day Thursday. The Department of Health Services reported 333, or 3.9 percent of more than 9,000 tests came back positive. That follows 2.8 percent positive test results reported on Wednesday. While the 14 day trend line is still downward, Governor Tony Evers noted […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.