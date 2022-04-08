Evers unveils funding for school mental health services

School mental health services in Wisconsin have received a financial boost. Governor Tony Evers announced at locations around the state this week that nearly every K-12 district in Wisconsin will be awarded funding through the 15 million dollar “Get Kids Ahead Initiative.” The funds are from Wisconsin’s share of the federal American Rescue Plan Act. […] Source: WRN.com







