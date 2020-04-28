Evers to reopen 34 state parks and forests with special conditions
Gov. Tony Evers has directed the Department of Natural Resources to re-open 34 state parks and forests on Friday under special conditions.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
A week after Evers unveiled a plan to reopen, there's little clarity on benchmarks like...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 28, 2020 at 2:17 PM
A week after Gov. Tony Evers announced his plan to reopen the state's economy, multiple questions remain about how and when it will happen.
Shawano County campground owner proudly rejects governor's orders in pandemic, as sheriff...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 28, 2020 at 1:40 PM
Annie's Campground in Gresham is deemed an essential business, but its owner also is serving food and drinks and hosting parties.
Less-invasive breathing therapies could keep 'significant number' of patients off...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 28, 2020 at 1:11 PM
The nightmare scenario of a ventilator shortage has made building and buying them a national priority. But doctors are becoming less concerned.
Green Bay coronavirus updates: Brown County cases increase to 849; OSHA investigates 3...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 28, 2020 at 1:01 PM
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration says it's now also investigating Salm Partners in Denmark and TNT Crust in Green Bay.
State Farmers Finished Planting 11 Percent of Corn Crop
on April 28, 2020 at 11:10 AM
Farmers took advantage of last week's warm and dry weather conditions to make good progress on their spring fieldwork.
WCGA Planning Webinar for May 1 on FSA Programs
on April 28, 2020 at 11:10 AM
The Wisconsin Corn Growers Association is teaming up with the Farm Service Agency in holding an informational webinar on Friday about various USDA programs and deadlines.
Culver's Forgoes May 7 Scoops of Thanks Promotion
on April 28, 2020 at 11:10 AM
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Culver's has decided to cancel its annual Scoops of Thanks Day on May 7.
Pfaff is Officially Running for State Senate in District 32
on April 28, 2020 at 11:10 AM
After several weeks of speculation, Wisconsin's former agriculture secretary-designee says he's ready to throw his political hat back into the ring and run for state Senate.
