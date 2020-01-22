Evers to deliver 2nd State of the State address
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is scheduled to deliver his second State of the State address on Tuesday. The Democratic governor’s remarks to a joint session of the Republican controlled legislature come at a time of contentious relations between Evers and GOP leaders. Assembly Speaker Robin Voss (R-Burlington) said there are plenty of positive developments in […]
Source: WRN.com
