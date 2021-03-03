Evers tells WisPolitics he expects final budget will be compromise: ‘I don’t get bent out of shape over it.’
Governor Tony Evers predicts the final state budget will be a compromise with Republican lawmakers. The Democratic governor said Tuesday that he knows his policy-laden, $91 billion dollar spending plan is seen as “a wish list” by Republicans. “If it is, it’s a wish list for the people of Wisconsin,” he said during a WisPolitics virtual […]
Expected shipment of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine will help Wisconsin vaccinate...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 3, 2021 at 2:28 AM
A quarter of Wisconsin school districts say they plan to vaccinate their teachers by March 15, according to state health officials.
Evers tells WisPolitics he expects final budget will be compromise: ‘I don’t get bent...
by Bob Hague on March 3, 2021 at 12:29 AM
Governor Tony Evers predicts the final state budget will be a compromise with Republican lawmakers. The Democratic governor said Tuesday that he knows his policy-laden, $91 billion dollar spending plan is seen as “a wish list” by […]
Wisconsin's promised vaccine registry site delayed due to glitches
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 3, 2021 at 12:26 AM
Several local health departments who were listed as part of the pilot program said this week that they have not participated in any pilot testing.
State’s initial shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccine will go to educators
by Bob Hague on March 3, 2021 at 12:21 AM
It’s going to take some time, for Wisconsin to begin receiving regular shipments of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. “What we have been told about J&J supply is we’ll get this initial 47-48 thousand […]
Green Bay Police and Fire Commission starts process to select city's next police chief
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 3, 2021 at 12:14 AM
The members of the Green Bay Police and Fire Commission had its first meeting Thursday in the search for the next police chief.
'She wished that she had spoken up more': Why a Madison woman's obituary asks people to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 2, 2021 at 11:36 PM
Carol Lindeen was outraged by Sen. Ron Johnson's views on the Capitol riot and wish she'd spoken up about politics, her daughter said.
Milwaukee throws out 34 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses after more syringes prepared than...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 2, 2021 at 11:24 PM
Workers prepared more syringes with the Moderna vaccine than people who came for it at the downtown Wisconsin Center site, according to the department.
Wisconsin and local governments would receive $5.5 billion in COVID-19 aid under House...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 2, 2021 at 9:59 PM
The state would receive $3.2 billion and Wisconsin local governments would receive $2.3 billion in aid, according to estimates from a House committee.
Milwaukee Man Faces 6th Offense OWI after Being Pulled Over Near Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on March 2, 2021 at 8:40 PM
