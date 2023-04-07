Evers taps Vruwink as Commissioner of Railroads

A former state Representative has been named as Commissioner of Railroads. Governor Tony Evers announced his appointment of Don Vruwink to fill a vacancy created by Commissioner of Railroads Yash Wadhwa’s resignation, effective March 1. The primary focus of the Office of the Commissioner of Railroads is to ensure railroad crossing safety. In addition to […] Source: WRN.com







