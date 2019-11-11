Evers taps Pfaff for DOA job

Former state Agriculture Secretary designee Brad Pfaff is back to work for a state agency. Governor Tony Evers office announced Monday that Pfaff has been has been hired to serve as the director of business and rural development in the Department of Administration. DOA Secretary Joel Brennan said that while the state will lose a […]

