Evers sues legislature, Vos says it will ‘eliminate’ pay raises for state workers
Governor Tony Evers has filed a lawsuit against Republican legislators. The Democratic governor said lawmakers have violated the state Constitution and blocked basic government functions through what he calls “legislative vetoes,” most recently when a committee blocked approved pay raises for Universities of Wisconsin employees “When the Republicans decided that 35,000 people that worked for […] Source: WRN.com
-
Evers sues legislature, Vos says it will ‘eliminate’ pay raises for state workers
by Bob Hague on October 31, 2023 at 7:51 PM
Governor Tony Evers has filed a lawsuit against Republican legislators. The Democratic governor said lawmakers have violated the state Constitution and blocked basic government functions through what he calls “legislative vetoes,” most […]
-
Wolf Hunt to State (Wonewoc-Center State Teaser) Segment 1
by WRJC WebMaster on October 31, 2023 at 7:13 PM
-
McCartney, Jaymee Louise Age 32 of Adams & Formerly of Kenosha
by WRJC WebMaster on October 31, 2023 at 5:50 PM
-
One Dead, One Arrested in Car Crash in Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on October 31, 2023 at 5:13 PM
-
Upcoming Blood Drive At Mile Bluff
by WRJC WebMaster on October 31, 2023 at 4:57 PM
-
Juneau County Jail Inmate Deceased Despite Lifesaving Measures
by WRJC WebMaster on October 31, 2023 at 4:56 PM
-
South Central Conference Soccer All-Conference Teams 2023
by WRJC WebMaster on October 31, 2023 at 3:34 PM
-
Wonewoc-Center Reaches 3rd Straight State Tournament
by WRJC WebMaster on October 30, 2023 at 7:07 PM
-
Ellerman Competes at State Cross Country For Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on October 30, 2023 at 7:04 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.