Evers State of the State: special session on rural issues, nonpartisan redistricting commission
Governor Tony Evers has promised a fresh effort on bipartisan redistricting, and is calling the legislature into special session to address the challenges facing rural Wisconsin. The Democratic governor’s State of the State address was widely panned Wednesday night, by Republican legislative leaders. Noting that the state is losing two dairy farms each day, Evers […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Evers State of the State: special session on rural issues, nonpartisan redistricting commi...2 hours ago
- Smith: First CWD-positive wild deer found in Marathon County4 hours ago
- Tony Evers releases sweeping plan to help Wisconsin’s struggling dairy farmers, draw...5 hours ago
- Wisconsin school boards won’t support ban on Native mascots after a lopsided vote at...5 hours ago
- Kind gets another challenger in Wisconsin’s 3rd CD5 hours ago
- ‘A partisan operation’ – Vos derides Evers’ approach on youth vaping5 hours ago
- Kendall Couple Faces Charges after December Altercation10 hours ago
- New Proposal Would Require All Middle, High School Students To Learn About Holocaust10 hours ago
- Restaurant Franchise Owner Fined For Violating Child Labor Laws10 hours ago
- Baraboo Producers Named MOSES Organic Farmers of Year19 hours ago
- WABA Honors Members During Wisconsin Agribusiness Classic19 hours ago
- WCO to Host Commercial Pesticide Applicator Training19 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.