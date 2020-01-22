Evers State of the State: special session on rural issues, nonpartisan redistricting commission

Governor Tony Evers has promised a fresh effort on bipartisan redistricting, and is calling the legislature into special session to address the challenges facing rural Wisconsin. The Democratic governor’s State of the State address was widely panned Wednesday night, by Republican legislative leaders. Noting that the state is losing two dairy farms each day, Evers […]

