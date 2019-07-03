Evers signs state budget, increases education funding through line item vetoes

Governor Tony Evers has issued a partial veto of the state budget. At Wednesday’s signing, Evers said he’s excited to be able to return some of the things he promised to bring to Wisconsin residents when he was elected, including more school funding. “And through the veto promise, I am adding nearly 100 million dollars […]

