Evers signs Republican-authored bill to expand Wisconsin child care tax credit

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has signed a Republican-authored bill that expands Wisconsin’s child care tax credit. Evers signed the bill Monday after vetoing three other GOP-authored tax cut proposals on Friday. The bill Evers signed expands the state child care…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







