Evers signs legislation to ensure evidence of sexual assaults is quickly processed
The approval of the two bipartisan measures came after years of debate over how law enforcement has handled such evidence.
Evers signs bipartisan bills on sexual assault evidence collection
by Bob Hague on December 6, 2021 at 10:52 PM
New state laws should ensure that evidence in sexual assault cases is processed promptly. At Monday’s bill signing, Attorney General Josh Kaul says a backlog of sexual assault kits led to the bipartisan legislation. “One of the things […]
Green Bay Packers plan job fair Tuesday to find Lambeau Field workers for rest of season
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 6, 2021 at 9:32 PM
Part-time and seasonal jobs are available in guest services, security and other areas.
Parents can get get children 5-11 vaccinated against COVID-19 at Neville Museum on Tuesday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 6, 2021 at 9:02 PM
The Neville Museum will open as a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children. Walk-ins are welcome.
Rebecca Kleefisch accuses education conference of promoting critical race theory....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 6, 2021 at 8:53 PM
A training session labeled CRT was really about "culturally responsive teaching," educators said after Kleefisch raised alarms in a campaign video.
Mauston Police Warn Residents About Holding Parade
by WRJC WebMaster on December 6, 2021 at 8:49 PM
DHS: Omicron COVID-19 Variant Confirmed In Wisconsin
by WRJC WebMaster on December 6, 2021 at 8:49 PM
Governor Evers Vetoes 5 Anti-Abortion Bills
by WRJC WebMaster on December 6, 2021 at 8:48 PM
Tomah Health Recognizes Dr. Saunders
by WRJC WebMaster on December 6, 2021 at 8:48 PM
“Amish Wal-Mart” Trail’s End Business Burns Down in Ontario
by WRJC WebMaster on December 6, 2021 at 8:47 PM
