Evers Signs Legislation Opening The Door To 5-G Cellular Technology

Governor Tony Evers’ signature Wednesday on the 2019 Wisconsin Act 14 sets up the regulations so work can progress on the expansion of 5-G cellular technology. Evers says the bill lets Wisconsin catch up with the rest of the Midwest. Now, the regulations will be in place for the deployment of wireless equipment and facilities for the improved cell service. Evers also signed two other bills at a Wednesday ceremony.

Source: WRJC.com





