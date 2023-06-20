Evers signs historic shared revenue deal

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has signed an historic shared revenue deal. At a Wausau fire station Tuesday, the governor explained stagnant state funding has put local governments in a bind. “So with shared revenue being held stagnant for the last decade local partners in every corner of the state have been forced to make impossible […] Source: WRN.com







