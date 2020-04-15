Evers signs COVID-19 legislation following Senate passage

The Wisconsin state Senate, on a 31-to-0 vote Wednesday, passed a COVID-19 bill approved Tuesday by the Assembly. Governor Tony Evers also signed the bill Wednesday. “This bill isn’t perfect, and it might be first bill of a number that we are going to have to pass in the legislature,” said Senate Majority Leader Scott […]

