Evers signs childcare tax credit into law

Some help for Wisconsin parents paying for childcare. At an event in Milwaukee, Governor Tony Evers on Monday signed into law an expansion of the tax credit available to filers with children and dependents. The Democratic governor said the the Republican authored effort will give parents some breathing room in their household budgets and help […] Source: WRN.com







