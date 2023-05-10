Evers signs carjacking, reckless driving penalty bills
Gov. Tony Evers has signed a pair of bipartisan bills that increase the penalties for carjacking and reckless driving. The first measure makes carjacking a formal crime. Until now, someone who used or threatened force to steal a vehicle could…
Go inside renovated HSHS St. Vincent Children's Hospital
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 10, 2023 at 10:29 PM
Take a tour of the new and renovated spaces of HSHS St. Vincent Children's Hospital with special features just for kids.
Funeral Friday for slain deputy Kaitie Leising
by Bob Hague on May 10, 2023 at 6:18 PM
Funeral services for slain St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitie Leising will be Friday at Hudson High School. Sheriff Scott Knudson said the 29-year-old was killed last weekend on what should have been a routine impaired driver call […]
Outrage overflows at board meeting over Wausau East band teacher who used racial slurs
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 10, 2023 at 5:01 PM
Nearly 30 speakers expressed support for an Asian American family in Wausau who filed a harassment and discrimination complaint that was dismissed.
Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil's committee tasked with election oversight hires an...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 10, 2023 at 4:37 PM
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil is leading a committee to "strengthen Americans' trust in our elections." He has hired an ex-Trump staffer reportedly involved in efforts to overturn the election in Arizona.
Free Health Screenings to be held in Wonewoc on June 8.
by WRJC WebMaster on May 10, 2023 at 4:08 PM
The northern lights will again be visible in Wisconsin on Wednesday night. Here's what to...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM
However, residents in the northern half of the state could have trouble seeing the lights due to cloud cover in the far north.
New Lisbon Chamber Trying to Fix Up Caboose
by WRJC WebMaster on May 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM
New Door County solar array is part of a net-zero initiative and solar celebration
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM
The solar panels at Lawrence University's Baileys Harbor campus will be the centerpiece of a countywide celebration and used for study and research.
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 5/9
by WRJC WebMaster on May 10, 2023 at 3:13 PM
