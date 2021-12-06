Evers signs bipartisan bills on sexual assault evidence collection

New state laws should ensure that evidence in sexual assault cases is processed promptly. At Monday’s bill signing, Attorney General Josh Kaul says a backlog of sexual assault kits led to the bipartisan legislation. “One of the things that has happened since the backlog was discovered is that there has been a lot of analysis […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.