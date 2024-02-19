Evers signs bill requiring UW to admit top Wisconsin high school students
Gov. Tony Evers has signed into law a bipartisan measure that requires the University of Wisconsin-Madison to admit all high school students who finish in the top 5% of their class. All other UW campuses would have to admit those…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Evers signs new legislative district maps
by Bob Hague on February 19, 2024 at 9:23 PM
At the Capitol on Monday, Wisconsin’s legislative maps saga reached a conclusion. Democratic Governor Tony Evers on Monday signed the maps he submitted, which were passed last week by the Republican controlled legislature. “They’re […]
