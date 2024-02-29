Evers signs bill increasing out-of-state bow and crossbow deer hunting license fees

Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill that raises the cost for bow and crossbow deer hunting licenses for out-of-state residents. The Republican-authored measure raises the cost of the licenses by an additional $35 to $200. The state Department of…

