Evers Signs 3 Kurtz Bills

Today, Governor Evers signed three bills authored by Rep. Kurtz into law.

2023 Wisconsin Act 221 was authored with Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green).

Act 221 creates a grant program to assist local agencies with updating their technology

equipment and infrastructure for the Wisconsin Interoperability System for

Communications (WISCOM), a radio system that permits emergency responders from

public safety agencies to communicate across jurisdictions.

2023 Wisconsin Act 222 was authored with Sen. Patrick Testin (R- Stevens Point). Act

222 will continue the current practice of allowing providers to recover their costs of

facilitating Next Generation 911 (NG-911) by creating a grant program for incumbent

local exchange carriers to receive reimbursement for some of their costs. These costs

may include IP-based transport of NG-911; purchasing, installing, and maintaining NG-

911 equipment; and NG-911 database management. Next Generation 911 provides

better technology and access to emergency communication. In addition to 911 voice

capabilities, NG-911 allows the public to send texts, images, video and data to a 911

center.

2023 Wisconsin Act 244 was authored with Sen. Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan). Act 244

increases the cap for state aid for local fairs from $10,000 to $20,000 and prohibits the

Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection from implementing rules

that prohibit someone from being able to collect a state-aided premium for their exhibit

at multiple fairs. This rule would discourage increased participation at fairs and places

an administrative burden on fairs that is difficult to enforce, especially for smaller fairs

like the Juneau County Fair and Elroy Fair. The most recent state budget provided

additional funding for county and district fairs, bringing the state aid up to a total of

$650,000 annually to account for the changes made in the bill

