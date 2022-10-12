Evers shared revenue promise faces legislative hurdles

At a Tuesday forum in Milwaukee, Governor Tony Evers repeated his promise to reset state government relations with cities and counties. Evers said increasing state shared revenues will be a budget priority – if he’s elected to a second term. “Cities and counties do the hard work in this state,” the Democratic governor told a […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.