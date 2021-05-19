Evers seeks to expand health care while putting $1 billion in new federal aid toward Republican priorities
Gov. Tony Evers sought to attract support for his plan to expand a health insurance program by linking $1 billion in federal aid to efforts backed by Republican lawmakers.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Gov. Evers likely to veto bill that would cut unemployment benefits by $300 each week
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2021 at 6:23 PM
"I would be less than honest if I didn't say I was strongly considering vetoing it, but I haven't decided," the Democratic governor said
-
Republicans announce bill to end $300 weekly federal unemployment benefit
by Bob Hague on May 19, 2021 at 5:24 PM
Republican leaders in the Wisconsin legislature have drafted a bill to end $300 in weekly federal payments, to people who aren’t working. State Senator Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) said he’s spoken with a number of employers in his […]
-
Bice: Republicans urge Attorney General Josh Kaul to release reports on harassment...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2021 at 5:18 PM
Officials with the state Department of Justice say the process of editing the investigative reports into the harassment complaints has been quite lengthy.
-
Evers seeks to expand health care while putting $1 billion in new federal aid toward...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2021 at 5:17 PM
Gov. Tony Evers sought to attract support for his plan to expand a health insurance program by linking $1 billion in federal aid to efforts backed by Republican lawmakers.
-
Green Bay police say missing child found safe, reunited with family
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 19, 2021 at 4:43 PM
Freddrick J. Love-Kennedy, 12, was last seen Friday afternoon near the 1800 block of August Street, according to Green Bay police.
-
Drug Investigation Leads to Multiple Arrests in Reedsburg
by WRJC WebMaster on May 19, 2021 at 4:16 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 5/19
by WRJC WebMaster on May 19, 2021 at 4:14 PM
-
Royall Rains Supreme over New Lisbon 15-8 in Softball Action
by WRJC WebMaster on May 19, 2021 at 4:12 PM
-
Baldwin presses National Guard on sexual assault cases. Top general acknowledges backlog,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2021 at 3:12 PM
The Wisconsin senator's questions at a hearing mirror those raised in Cap Times and Journal Sentinel investigation.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.