Evers seeks nominees to ‘People’s Maps’ commission

Governor Tony Evers is starting the process to re-draw the state’s political map. The Democratic governor is taking applications for his People’s Map Commission. Legislative and congressional district boundaries largely control who gets elected. Evers says the map should be drawn by voters. But Republicans, who control the legislature, say the state’s constitution is clear, […]

