Evers seeks federal disaster declaration for 18 counties for July storm damage
The storms caused nearly $20 million in damage statewide, including more than $8 million in Wood, Portage, Waupaca and Outagamie counties.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Elizabeth Warren – Warren makes point on disparities in insurance coverage for physi...8 hours ago
- First panels up at Foxconn LCD plant site8 hours ago
- Evers requests disaster declaration8 hours ago
- Stevens Point woman gets 9 months in jail for tampering with infant's feeding tube8 hours ago
- Scammers promise free DNA testing kits in new robocalls9 hours ago
- Wisconsin Catholic leaders vow to tell truth on abusive priests, as victims call for state...9 hours ago
- Amish Horse Killed in Vehicle vs Amish Horse & Buggy Crash in Town of Hillsboro9 hours ago
- Probation holds clog Wisconsin jails; critics say the accused suffer without due process9 hours ago
- 2 Arrested in Hillsboro for Prescription Drug Fraud9 hours ago
- Juneau County Jail Roster11 hours ago
- Nearly 75% of Wisconsin Farms Enrolled in DMC Program13 hours ago
- State Milk Output Continues to Slip13 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.